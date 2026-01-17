EverValue Coin One Day Volume Reaches $624.45 Thousand (EVA)

EverValue Coin (EVA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, EverValue Coin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. EverValue Coin has a market capitalization of $543.55 million and $624.45 thousand worth of EverValue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverValue Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $35.13 or 0.00036885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,124.50 or 0.99873958 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94,983.17 or 0.99824166 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About EverValue Coin

EverValue Coin’s genesis date was July 7th, 2024. EverValue Coin’s total supply is 18,763,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,471,967 tokens. The official website for EverValue Coin is evervaluecoin.com. EverValue Coin’s official Twitter account is @evervaluecoin. EverValue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@evervaluecoin.

Buying and Selling EverValue Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “EverValue Coin (EVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. EverValue Coin has a current supply of 18,763,122.83 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EverValue Coin is 35.10804065 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $728,239.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://evervaluecoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverValue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverValue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverValue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

