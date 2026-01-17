Doge Killer Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.92 Million (LEASH)

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Doge Killer has traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Doge Killer has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $19.93 thousand worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doge Killer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,124.50 or 0.99873958 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,983.17 or 0.99824166 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Doge Killer Token Profile

Doge Killer’s total supply is 210,492,035,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,290,582,814 tokens. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken. The Reddit community for Doge Killer is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official website for Doge Killer is www.shibatoken.com.

Doge Killer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doge Killer (LEASH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Doge Killer has a current supply of 210,492,035,663.6271967 with 208,290,582,814.28449441 in circulation. The last known price of Doge Killer is 0.00001415 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $21,371.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge Killer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doge Killer using one of the exchanges listed above.

