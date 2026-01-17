AUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (AUSD)

AUSD (AUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. AUSD has a total market cap of $180.59 million and $29.88 million worth of AUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One AUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,124.50 or 0.99873958 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,983.17 or 0.99824166 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AUSD Token Profile

AUSD was first traded on July 7th, 2024. AUSD’s total supply is 180,631,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,647,860 tokens. AUSD’s official Twitter account is @withausd. The official website for AUSD is www.agora.finance.

AUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AUSD (AUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. AUSD has a current supply of 180,647,860.770114. The last known price of AUSD is 0.99951648 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $27,012,922.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.agora.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.