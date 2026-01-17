Bybit Staked SOL Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $478.97 Thousand (BBSOL)

Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Bybit Staked SOL has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bybit Staked SOL has a total market cap of $98.61 million and approximately $478.97 thousand worth of Bybit Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bybit Staked SOL token can currently be purchased for about $162.73 or 0.00170853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bybit Staked SOL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,124.50 or 0.99873958 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94,983.17 or 0.99824166 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bybit Staked SOL

Bybit Staked SOL was first traded on September 4th, 2024. Bybit Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,593,307 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,978 tokens. Bybit Staked SOL’s official website is www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/bybitsol. Bybit Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @bybit_web3.

Buying and Selling Bybit Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Bybit Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,593,178.0472296. The last known price of Bybit Staked SOL is 162.49018105 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $480,195.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bybit.com/en/web3/staking/BybitSOL.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bybit Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bybit Staked SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bybit Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bybit Staked SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bybit Staked SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.