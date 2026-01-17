Ethena Labs (USDTb) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDTB)

Ethena Labs (USDTb) (USDTB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Ethena Labs (USDTb) token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ethena Labs (USDTb) has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethena Labs (USDTb) has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $17.39 million worth of Ethena Labs (USDTb) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethena Labs (USDTb) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,124.50 or 0.99873958 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,983.17 or 0.99824166 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ethena Labs (USDTb)

Ethena Labs (USDTb) launched on December 15th, 2024. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s total supply is 856,802,812 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,455,953,691 tokens. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s official website is usdtb.money. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena Labs (USDTb)

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Labs (USDtb) (USDtb) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Labs (USDtb) has a current supply of 856,802,811.99618257. The last known price of Ethena Labs (USDtb) is 0.99916197 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $55,713.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usdtb.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Labs (USDTb) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena Labs (USDTb) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethena Labs (USDTb) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethena Labs (USDTb) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethena Labs (USDTb) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.