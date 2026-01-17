Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,407,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,711,000 after acquiring an additional 617,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,705,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,694,000 after purchasing an additional 534,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,385,000 after purchasing an additional 362,498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 150.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 583,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,747,000 after purchasing an additional 350,429 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 641,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,249,000 after purchasing an additional 294,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ VONG opened at $121.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.55. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.