Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $58.81 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 802,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,558 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $58,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,083,000 after buying an additional 1,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $48,702,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 126.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,366,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,955,000 after acquiring an additional 762,536 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,461,000 after purchasing an additional 692,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2,680.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 525,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 5,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $399,160.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,496.09. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,745 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,654.35. The trade was a 7.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,590. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LSCC
Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance
Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 416.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.72. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $89.92.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 5.50%.The firm had revenue of $133.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Lattice Semiconductor News
Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:
- Positive Sentiment: RBC initiated/raised coverage — RBC Capital initiated coverage with an outperform / “moderate buy” stance, giving the name renewed institutional support and upward pressure on the share target. RBC initiation article
- Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp bullishness and higher earnings trajectory — KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating and a $95 price target, issuing upgraded quarterly and FY2026 EPS forecasts (full-year view raised toward $0.90), which supports upside to analyst consensus. KeyCorp estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Product recognition — Lattice won a 2026 BIG Innovation Award for its PQC?ready FPGA family, reinforcing product leadership in security-centric FPGAs and supporting longer-term demand narratives in edge and secure compute markets. BIG Innovation Award
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst roundup / valuation checks — Multiple outlets published takeaways and valuation pieces (including after a KeyBanc upgrade), summarizing analyst divergence on fair value and growth assumptions; useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Valuation check
- Neutral Sentiment: Eight-analyst compilation — Coverage pieces and analyst commentaries (e.g., Benzinga) show a mix of price targets and rationales; consensus leans positive but estimates vary, so headlines may move sentiment intraday. Analyst views
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor education pieces spotlight LSCC among chip winners — Media stories profiling potential Q3 winners can attract attention from momentum traders but are not firm-level news. Spotting winners
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking risk — The shares are trading near their recent highs with a very high trailing P/E, making the stock vulnerable to short-term selling even when news is positive; elevated expectations mean any execution or macro concerns could trigger pullbacks.
Lattice Semiconductor Profile
Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.
The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lattice Semiconductor
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.