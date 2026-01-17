Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $58.81 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 802,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,558 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $58,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 77.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,186,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,083,000 after buying an additional 1,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $48,702,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 126.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,366,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,955,000 after acquiring an additional 762,536 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,461,000 after purchasing an additional 692,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2,680.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 545,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 525,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 5,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $399,160.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,496.09. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,745 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,654.35. The trade was a 7.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,590. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 416.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.72. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $89.92.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 5.50%.The firm had revenue of $133.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.340 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Lattice Semiconductor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lattice Semiconductor this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC initiated/raised coverage — RBC Capital initiated coverage with an outperform / “moderate buy” stance, giving the name renewed institutional support and upward pressure on the share target. RBC initiation article

RBC initiated/raised coverage — RBC Capital initiated coverage with an outperform / “moderate buy” stance, giving the name renewed institutional support and upward pressure on the share target. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp bullishness and higher earnings trajectory — KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating and a $95 price target, issuing upgraded quarterly and FY2026 EPS forecasts (full-year view raised toward $0.90), which supports upside to analyst consensus. KeyCorp estimates

KeyCorp bullishness and higher earnings trajectory — KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating and a $95 price target, issuing upgraded quarterly and FY2026 EPS forecasts (full-year view raised toward $0.90), which supports upside to analyst consensus. Positive Sentiment: Product recognition — Lattice won a 2026 BIG Innovation Award for its PQC?ready FPGA family, reinforcing product leadership in security-centric FPGAs and supporting longer-term demand narratives in edge and secure compute markets. BIG Innovation Award

Product recognition — Lattice won a 2026 BIG Innovation Award for its PQC?ready FPGA family, reinforcing product leadership in security-centric FPGAs and supporting longer-term demand narratives in edge and secure compute markets. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst roundup / valuation checks — Multiple outlets published takeaways and valuation pieces (including after a KeyBanc upgrade), summarizing analyst divergence on fair value and growth assumptions; useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Valuation check

Analyst roundup / valuation checks — Multiple outlets published takeaways and valuation pieces (including after a KeyBanc upgrade), summarizing analyst divergence on fair value and growth assumptions; useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Eight-analyst compilation — Coverage pieces and analyst commentaries (e.g., Benzinga) show a mix of price targets and rationales; consensus leans positive but estimates vary, so headlines may move sentiment intraday. Analyst views

Eight-analyst compilation — Coverage pieces and analyst commentaries (e.g., Benzinga) show a mix of price targets and rationales; consensus leans positive but estimates vary, so headlines may move sentiment intraday. Neutral Sentiment: Investor education pieces spotlight LSCC among chip winners — Media stories profiling potential Q3 winners can attract attention from momentum traders but are not firm-level news. Spotting winners

Investor education pieces spotlight LSCC among chip winners — Media stories profiling potential Q3 winners can attract attention from momentum traders but are not firm-level news. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking risk — The shares are trading near their recent highs with a very high trailing P/E, making the stock vulnerable to short-term selling even when news is positive; elevated expectations mean any execution or macro concerns could trigger pullbacks.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.