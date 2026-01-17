Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,011 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $61,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth $28,828,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $478,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $136.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

BFAM stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.49 and a twelve month high of $132.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $802.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc (NYSE: BFAM) is a leading provider of employer-sponsored child care and early education services, offering a range of solutions designed to support working families and organizations. Through a network of on-site, near-site and center-based programs, the company partners with corporate and nonprofit clients to deliver infant, toddler, preschool and school-age care. Services emphasize age-appropriate curriculum, developmental milestones and community engagement to ensure high-quality learning experiences.

