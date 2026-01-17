Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. $U

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,408 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $55,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 28.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Down 6.9%

NYSE:U opened at $40.96 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $470.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $410,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,336.60. The trade was a 52.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 873,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,037,862. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,647,935 shares of company stock valued at $75,174,498 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Get Our Latest Report on U

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.