Saia, Inc. $SAIA Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $35,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth approximately $226,770,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Saia by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 825,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,230,000 after buying an additional 166,486 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 414,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,595,000 after buying an additional 32,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at about $103,599,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Saia by 5.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 230,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,271,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $350.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $538.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $839.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Saia to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $266,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,726.14. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps acquired 422 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $277.60 per share, with a total value of $117,147.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,115.20. This represents a 29.51% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.