Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,427 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $48,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Generac by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Generac by 740.7% in the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $195.00 price objective on Generac in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Generac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 542,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,365,831.38. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $203.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). Generac had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

