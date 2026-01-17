Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $43,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Insulet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Insulet by 31.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 56.1% in the third quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $287.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $230.05 and a 1-year high of $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 9.76%.The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Insulet from $412.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.10.

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company’s core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet’s products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

