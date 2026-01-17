Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,722 shares during the period. Varonis Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $91,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,917,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,537,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,646,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,192,000 after buying an additional 674,807 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after buying an additional 71,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $65,161,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $33.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.56. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.70.

Varonis Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Varonis Systems this week:

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

Featured Articles

