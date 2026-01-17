Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 437,724 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,399,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,724 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $42,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,104,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,758,000 after buying an additional 853,508 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 294,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 84,308 shares during the last quarter. M & L Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,338,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth $4,771,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in SentinelOne by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,528,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,141,000 after purchasing an additional 828,727 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $124,061.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 285,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,333.58. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $595,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,207. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Sunday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.03.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $13.88 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.96.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

