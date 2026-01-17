Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,627 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the December 15th total of 1,527 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,699 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,699 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Branicks Group Stock Down 4.3%
OTCMKTS:DDCCF opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. Branicks Group has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $2.57.
About Branicks Group
