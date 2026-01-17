Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,627 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the December 15th total of 1,527 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,699 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,699 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Branicks Group Stock Down 4.3%

OTCMKTS:DDCCF opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. Branicks Group has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

About Branicks Group

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We currently manage a total of 358 assets with a combined market value of EUR 14.2 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

