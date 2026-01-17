Short Interest in Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY) Drops By 38.9%

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,472 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 5,682 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,521 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,521 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDIY stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. Concordia Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Inc is a regional financial holding company headquartered in Japan’s Kanto region. Established in March 2015 through the merger of two regional banks, the company provides banking and financial services under its principal operating subsidiaries, The Joyo Bank, Ltd. and Ibaraki Bank, Ltd. As a bank holding company, Concordia Financial Group oversees strategic planning, risk management and corporate governance for its banking operations.

The group’s core business activities encompass deposit-taking, lending, foreign exchange, trade finance and cash management services for both individual and corporate clients.

