Analyzing BrightView (NYSE:BV) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel and BrightView are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CorVel and BrightView, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorVel 0 1 0 0 2.00 BrightView 1 3 2 2 2.63

BrightView has a consensus price target of $14.70, indicating a potential upside of 11.46%. Given BrightView’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrightView is more favorable than CorVel.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel $933.84 million 3.76 $95.17 million $2.03 33.79 BrightView $2.67 billion 0.47 $56.00 million $0.04 329.73

This table compares CorVel and BrightView”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CorVel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightView. CorVel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightView, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of CorVel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of BrightView shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of CorVel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of BrightView shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CorVel has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightView has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CorVel and BrightView’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel 11.28% 31.72% 18.37% BrightView 2.10% 8.43% 3.21%

Summary

BrightView beats CorVel on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions. In addition, it provides a range of patient management services, such as claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, and life care planning, as well as processing of claims for self-insured payors with respect to property and casualty insurance. The company offers solutions to employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. CorVel Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, airport authorities, municipalities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 8,800 office parks and corporate campuses 7,100 residential communities, and 550 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

