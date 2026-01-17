Comparing Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) and nLight (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares nLight and Navitas Semiconductor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLight $198.55 million 11.24 -$60.79 million ($0.88) -49.93 Navitas Semiconductor $56.60 million 44.43 -$84.60 million ($0.64) -17.05

Risk & Volatility

nLight has higher revenue and earnings than Navitas Semiconductor. nLight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navitas Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

nLight has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navitas Semiconductor has a beta of 3.16, meaning that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of nLight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of nLight shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for nLight and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLight 1 1 7 1 2.80 Navitas Semiconductor 2 5 2 0 2.00

nLight presently has a consensus price target of $36.29, suggesting a potential downside of 17.42%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $6.48, suggesting a potential downside of 40.57%. Given nLight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe nLight is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares nLight and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLight -19.13% -17.11% -12.81% Navitas Semiconductor -220.85% -14.86% -13.13%

Summary

nLight beats Navitas Semiconductor on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nLight

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

