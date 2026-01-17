Space Stocks To Watch Now – January 16th

AST SpaceMobile, Rocket Lab, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are publicly traded companies and exchange-traded funds whose primary business operations or significant revenues derive from space-related activities — for example satellite manufacturing and services, launch providers, space tourism, space-based communications and Earth observation, or aerospace components and software. Investors view them as a thematic, often high?growth but capital?intensive and cyclical sector that can carry higher regulatory and technological risk compared with broader market equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

