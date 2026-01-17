Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,080,944 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the December 15th total of 816,246 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 163,460 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 163,460 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cibus Price Performance

Shares of CBUS stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Cibus has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Cibus had a negative net margin of 3,133.92% and a negative return on equity of 133.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cibus will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cibus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBUS. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cibus in the third quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cibus by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cibus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in precision gene editing for agricultural applications. Leveraging its proprietary Rapid Trait Development System (RTDS), Cibus develops improved crop traits without the introduction of foreign DNA. The company’s platform enables targeted modifications to plant genomes, allowing for enhanced disease resistance, herbicide tolerance and yield optimization in key row crops.

The company’s core business centers on trait development services and licensing partnerships.

