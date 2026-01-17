KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $131.65 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.05.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

