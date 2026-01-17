Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 23,086 Shares of Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Semtech were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Semtech by 15.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 94,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the third quarter worth $9,160,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 70.0% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 425,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,184,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,884,000 after purchasing an additional 178,319 shares during the period.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 1,333 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $101,574.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,947.40. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $35,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,034.19. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,967 shares of company stock worth $895,103. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $77.56 on Friday. Semtech Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.19 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 2.77%.The firm had revenue of $266.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.21.

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms. The company’s products address a broad range of applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), data center and telecom, industrial, home automation, automotive, and aerospace markets. Semtech’s portfolio includes power management, signal integrity, protection devices, wireless and sensing technologies that enable smarter, more connected systems worldwide.

A core offering from Semtech is its LoRa® technology, a low-power, long-range wireless communication platform that has become a de facto standard for global IoT deployments.

