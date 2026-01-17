Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.19 and last traded at $68.18, with a volume of 61763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.51.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 376.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000.

About Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

