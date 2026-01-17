Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $259.32 and last traded at $258.9670, with a volume of 439812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $254.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.05 and a 200-day moving average of $234.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 601 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.90, for a total transaction of $144,780.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,368.60. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 145.3% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

