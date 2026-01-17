Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 19,329 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,329 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 13.1% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.07.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $255.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $288.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 26.92%.The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s long-term AI strategy shifted toward a major deal with Google’s Gemini to power the next-generation Siri and Apple Intelligence — a faster route to competitive AI features that could boost services engagement and stickiness. Read More.

Apple TV+ is showing momentum and is highlighted as a growing threat to Netflix, which supports the case for accelerating services revenue and margin diversification beyond hardware. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Apple remains a core holding inside mega-cap / AI-heavy ETFs that outperformed in 2025; that structural demand supports liquidity and index flows but isn't a direct company-specific catalyst. Read More.

Proposed U.S. bill to expand veteran training in emerging tech names Apple among potential beneficiaries (more skilled talent in semiconductors/AI over time) — long-term, indirect. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: India issued a final warning that it will proceed with an antitrust case after delays in Apple's responses — a move that raises regulatory and large?fine risk in a key market. That adds tangible downside risk to investor sentiment. Read More.

Cathie Wood's ARK and other commentators argue Apple's reliance on Google for core AI models signals strategic weakness — this critique is amplifying short?term sell?side debate about Apple's independence on AI and could pressure the stock. Read More.

Memory and storage price spikes are creating headwinds for hardware makers; rising component costs could compress iPhone and Mac margins if Apple cannot fully pass them through. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

