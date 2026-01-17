St. James’ Place’s (STJ) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,475 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,620 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,800 to GBX 1,900 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,790 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,587.14.

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,515.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,375.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,305.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The company has a market capitalization of £7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 741.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,538.50.

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

