Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (up previously from $169.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $174.20 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $143.17 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $837,401.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,150.80. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $261,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,787.20. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,068 shares of company stock worth $25,470,702. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,685,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 745,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,816,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,125,000 after purchasing an additional 194,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,438,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,657,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 64.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,480,000 after buying an additional 4,067,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $1,542,780,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

