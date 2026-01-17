Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (up previously from $169.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $837,401.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,221,150.80. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $261,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,787.20. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,068 shares of company stock worth $25,470,702. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,685,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,849,677,000 after acquiring an additional 745,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,816,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,125,000 after purchasing an additional 194,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,438,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,657,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 64.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,480,000 after buying an additional 4,067,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $1,542,780,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: CNBC’s “Final Trades” coverage notes Bill Baruch (Blue Line Capital) remains bullish on ICE and raised his target to $193, supporting upside expectations. Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management And A Tech Stock On CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen analyst coverage flagged ICE as likely to rise, adding to buy-side momentum and reinforcing analyst-driven demand. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst sentiment remains favorable — aggregated coverage now shows an average “Buy” rating, which supports continued investor interest. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
- Positive Sentiment: ICE launched exchange-backed base oil futures, a product extension that can add trading volume and fee revenue over time. Exchange-backed base oil futures arrive from Intercontinental Exchange
- Positive Sentiment: ICE is investing over $100M at Deerwood Park North, signaling capital deployment and real-estate/operations expansion that may support long-term growth. Intercontinental Exchange investment at Deerwood Park North topping $100 million
- Positive Sentiment: Profile pieces highlighting CEO Jeffrey Sprecher’s track record (self-made growth story) can lift investor confidence in management execution. Meet the self-made billionaire who bought a nearly bankrupt company off Warren Buffett for $1,000 and turned it into a $98 billion giant
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings commentary outlines what to watch in ICE’s next report (revenue mix, trading volumes, and M&A impact); useful for near-term guidance but not an immediate catalyst. Here’s What to Expect From Intercontinental Exchange’s Next Earnings Report
- Neutral Sentiment: General “what to know” coverage summarizes drivers behind today’s move for retail readers; informative but not new. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) stock is up, what you need to know
- Negative Sentiment: Investor concern about AI-related risks surfaced in fund commentary and was cited as a reason for recent weakness — a potential headwind if fears pressure multiples or trading volumes. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Fell Due to AI-Related Concerns
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.
