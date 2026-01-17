Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$20.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 0.8%

TSE WDO opened at C$25.83 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$13.02 and a 52 week high of C$26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.46.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of C$230.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.293456 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

