Brokerages Set ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target at $175.67

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.6667.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ICU Medical from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.34, for a total value of $132,376.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,456 shares in the company, valued at $776,607.04. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $180,439.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $560,977.90. The trade was a 24.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in ICU Medical by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $218,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 32.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 38.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $156.17 on Monday. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.76 and a beta of 0.80.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.60. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Further Reading

