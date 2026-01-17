TD Cowen Cuts Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $24.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $20.00 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

NYSE OWL opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%.The company had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,500.00%.

In related news, CEO Marc S. Lipschultz bought 69,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $1,049,124.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,740. This trade represents a 746.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Packer purchased 110,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,660,018.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,640. This represents a -679.28% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 395,670 shares of company stock worth $5,952,393 in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 8.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 601,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 954,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after buying an additional 36,784 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 2,517,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after buying an additional 1,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Munro Partners grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Munro Partners now owns 299,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 179,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

