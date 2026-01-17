Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Receives $13.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.6667.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVV shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

In other news, COO Jubran N. Tanious sold 57,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $531,472.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 99,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,347.52. The trade was a 36.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,857,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after acquiring an additional 242,149 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 56.7% in the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,652,000 after purchasing an additional 891,946 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,245,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 94,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the third quarter valued at $25,527,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 97.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,832,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after buying an additional 905,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $10.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,048.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. Savers Value Village has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $426.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.58 million. Savers Value Village had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc (NYSE: SVV) is a publicly traded thrift retailer that operates a network of donation-based retail stores. Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, the company specializes in selling second-hand apparel, footwear, household items, accessories and other pre-owned goods. Through its retail stores, SVV offers value-conscious shoppers the opportunity to purchase quality, gently used merchandise at affordable prices.

At the heart of the company’s model is a partnership network with more than 500 nonprofit organizations across North America.

