Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Safran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

Safran Trading Up 1.1%

About Safran

Safran stock opened at $93.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73. Safran has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Safran is a French multinational company active in aerospace, defense and security, with headquarters in the Paris area. The group was formed through the consolidation of long-established French aerospace and technology businesses and has developed into a broad supplier to commercial aviation, helicopters, space programs and military customers. Safran operates manufacturing, engineering and service facilities around the world to support original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket needs.

The company’s principal activities cover aircraft propulsion and equipment.

