TD Cowen Cuts Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $30.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BEN

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The closed-end fund reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.98%.The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 145.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc, doing business as Franklin Templeton, is a global investment management organization that offers a wide range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The firm’s core focus is on delivering active portfolio management across equities, fixed income, multi-asset strategies and alternative investments. Franklin Templeton’s product lineup includes mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, separately managed accounts and sub-advisory services designed to meet varying risk-return objectives and income needs.

Founded in 1947 by Rupert H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.