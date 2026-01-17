First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FQVLF

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 1.1%

FQVLF opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mining company principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of copper and other mineral commodities. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company develops and operates large-scale open-pit and underground mines and associated processing facilities. Its activities span the full value chain from exploration and feasibility studies through to mining, milling and the sale of concentrates and refined metals to global customers.

Copper is the company’s primary product, produced alongside by-products such as gold, nickel, zinc and cobalt depending on the orebody.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.