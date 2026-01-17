Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial cut shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$96.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$93.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.00.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GRT.UN

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

GRT.UN opened at C$90.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.60. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$55.25 and a 1 year high of C$92.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.2833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.54%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, or Granite, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of primarily industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite’s portfolio comprises various manufacturing, corporate office, warehouse and logistics, and product engineering facilities. The vast majority of the company’s assets are logistics and distribution warehouses and multipurpose buildings split fairly evenly amongst Canadian, Austrian, and U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.