BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Down 54.0% in December

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 126,475 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the December 15th total of 274,733 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 437,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $872,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,000.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 560,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $17.16.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.9%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: ECAT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities. ECAT’s investment strategy integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into the selection process, targeting companies whose business practices align with sustainable outcomes while aiming to manage risk and enhance long-term returns.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed and managed by BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and proprietary ESG analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.