Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Shares Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) shares fell 15% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 277,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 405,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$32.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

