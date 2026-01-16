Short Interest in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Drops By 52.2%

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 53,751 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the December 15th total of 112,460 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,551 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 81,551 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 369,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,299,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $89.31. The company had a trading volume of 56,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P MidCap 400 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ CapitalMarket with market capitalizations between $850 million and $3.8 billion.

