Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) Short Interest Down 42.9% in December

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 361,142 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 632,598 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 827,682 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA NAIL traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,436,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,422. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $738.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $2,060,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000.

About Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Home Construction index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged bullish exposure to an index composed of US companies within the home construction sector. NAIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

