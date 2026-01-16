NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Short Interest Update

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,274 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 33,904 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,043 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 63,043 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MMIN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.12. 56,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,387. NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64.

Get NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,547,000.

About NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI MacKay Municipal Insured ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.