Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Short Interest Down 38.8% in December

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVALGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,445 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 38,305 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,663 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 263,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF during the third quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QVAL traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $51.12. 13,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $51.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

