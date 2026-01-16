West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Shares Up 35.3% – Time to Buy?

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 35.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 273,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 112,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.56 target price on shares of West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.56.

Get West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Up 35.3%

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.08.

(Get Free Report)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, silica, and magnesium deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% owned Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown-granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located near southwest of the city of Rossland, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.