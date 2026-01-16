Short Interest in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Drops By 46.4%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,481 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the December 15th total of 45,677 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,415 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,415 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Polar Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Polar Power stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 285,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,163. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.21%.

Polar Power, Inc (NASDAQ: POLA) is a California-based designer and manufacturer of direct current (DC) power generation and distribution systems. The company’s primary offerings include solar hybrid power systems, DC gensets and DC power modules engineered to provide reliable, off-grid or grid-tied power solutions. These products are tailored to applications in telecommunications, military, oil and gas, and other industries requiring continuous, low-cost energy delivery in remote or critical-power environments.

Polar Power’s solar hybrid systems combine solar photovoltaic arrays with DC generators and battery storage to create integrated, turnkey power plants.

