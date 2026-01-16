Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 and last traded at GBX 0.07. 73,590,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 49,393,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08.

Active Energy Group Stock Up 5.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification. It engages in distribution of wood chip; and processing and distribution of wood; and property holding activities. The company was formerly known as Cinpart plc and changed its name to Active Energy Group Plc in July 2010.

