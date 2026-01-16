Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.05, but opened at $37.54. Klepierre shares last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 121 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLPEF shares. Barclays cut shares of Klepierre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Klepierre Trading Up 1.9%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94.

Klepierre SA is a French real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management and development of high-quality shopping centers across Europe. Headquartered in Paris, the company focuses on creating sustainable retail destinations and enhancing consumer experiences through targeted asset management, tenant mix optimization and modernization projects.

With a portfolio encompassing more than 70 regional shopping centers and prime retail destinations in countries such as France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands, Klepierre engages in the full property lifecycle.

