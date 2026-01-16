HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading 7% Higher – Should You Buy?

HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.7350. Approximately 529,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,356,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get HUYA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HUYA

HUYA Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $831.09 million, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.The business had revenue of $215.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in HUYA by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 41,138 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 10.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 225,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 10.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in HUYA by 327.0% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc is a leading interactive live streaming platform based in Guangzhou, China, primarily focused on video game and esports content. The company operates a proprietary technology platform that enables users to broadcast and view live gameplay, participate in real-time chat, and engage with hosts through virtual gifting. Its services are accessible via web browsers, desktop applications and mobile apps for both iOS and Android.

At the core of HUYA’s business are user-generated live streams hosted by professional gamers, influencers and esports organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.