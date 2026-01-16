Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Trading Up 329.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Henderson Land Development Co. (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) shot up 329.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90. 25,690,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149,805% from the average session volume of 17,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.9330.

Henderson Land Development Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS: HLDCY) is a Hong Kong-based property developer and investment company with a long track record in the real estate sector. Founded in 1976 by Lee Shau-kee, the company’s core activities center on the development, sale and leasing of residential, commercial and retail properties. Its business model combines land acquisition and development with the ongoing management of investment properties to generate recurring rental income alongside project sales.

The company undertakes a range of property-related services, including property development, property investment, construction coordination and property management.

