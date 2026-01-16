Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Bridgestone Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 182,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 134,838 shares.The stock last traded at $10.9550 and had previously closed at $11.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRDCY shares. CLSA upgraded shares of Bridgestone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bridgestone Price Performance

Bridgestone Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

Bridgestone Corporation is a Japanese multinational company principally engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. Founded in 1931 by Shojiro Ishibashi and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers, offering products for a broad range of vehicles and applications.

The company’s core offerings include tires for passenger cars, motorcycles, commercial trucks and buses, agricultural and off?the?road equipment, and aircraft.

