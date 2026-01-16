Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,177,189 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the December 15th total of 1,376,376 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,299,828 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 42,299,828 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 82,725.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 45,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 45,499 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,849,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of DUST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. 61,941,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,133,488. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $60.38.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

