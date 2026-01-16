Short Interest in PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) Expands By 109.4%

PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 81,359 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the December 15th total of 38,846 shares. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,267,962 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,267,962 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PMGC Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ELAB traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. 369,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,583. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. PMGC has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $398.86. The company has a market cap of $1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Get PMGC alerts:

PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($19.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PMGC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised PMGC to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELAB

PMGC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevai Labs, Inc, a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc in December 2021. Elevai Labs, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PMGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.